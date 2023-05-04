The central government has taken charge of security in Manipur by promulgating Article 355, after the state was marred by unrest and violence in the past few days. The provision, which states that it is the duty of the Union to protect every state against external aggression and internal disturbance, has been invoked to restore peace and order in the state.

As part of the measures, the Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by police and security personnel, in order to prevent any further violence or disturbances.

Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution of India, from Article 352 to 360. It empowers the central government to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression.

The move comes after Manipur witnessed clashes in several parts of the state during a protest march by All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur against the Meitei community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list. The clashes resulted in several injuries and deaths, leading to the imposition of curfew and the deployment of central paramilitary forces.

Many people have been injured and two have died due to bullet injuries during clashes in Manipur's hill districts on May 3. The violence broke out during a solidarity march by the All Tribal Students' Union (ATSUM) in protest against the Meitei community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Five of the injured were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries, two of whom later died. The situation remains tense despite the imposition of curfew and the deployment of additional paramilitary forces. The army, along with the state police, intervened to control the communal tension following clashes in Churachandpur district.