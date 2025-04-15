A high-level Orientation and Review Meeting focusing on two major tribal welfare schemes—Dharti AabaJanjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) and PM-JANMAN was convened today under the chairmanship of T. Roumuan Paite, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

The hybrid-format meeting (conducted both physically and virtually) took place at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur. It brought together Administrative Secretaries, District Magistrates from across the state, and Directors of line departments.

Prominent attendees included Hanna Kamei, Director of Tribal Affairs & Hills; ST Rithung Anal, State Nodal Officer for DAJGUA; Mannuamching, Deputy Commissioner of Pherzawl; Thangboi Gangte, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Churachandpur; and Khaikhopau Ngaihte, ADC of Mualnuam, alongside District Level Officers (DLOs) from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.

The meeting began with the Joint Secretary taking a firsthand appraisal of the need for proper orientation on DAJGUA's guidelines to enhance the welfare of tribal people.



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He reviewed various aspects of the scheme and discussed modalities for its successful execution to achieve targeted outcomes.

T. Roumuan Paite stressed the necessity of establishing District and Block-level committees to enhance survey accuracy and facilitate the effective implementation of the schemes.

He further directed the district administrations in Manipur to conduct orientation programs for District Level Officers (DLOs) within the month to ensure smooth and efficient execution.

It may be mentioned that the DAJGUA initiative aims to uplift tribal communities by providing essential facilities across more than 63,843 villages, positively impacting the lives of over 5 crore tribal individuals.

Similarly, PM-JANMAN is dedicated to delivering vital services such as housing, clean water, sanitation, education, healthcare, and improved connectivity to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families.