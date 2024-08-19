Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on August 19 thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving due recognition to Manipuri language and its script by allocating a funding of Rs 18 crore as 1st installment for their conservation and promotion. Singh also thanked Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba for his continued efforts to elevate the status of Manipuri as a classical language.

Singh said that besides the promotion of Meiteilon, the state government has been putting efforts to protect the tribal dialects spoken in the state with various courses, activities and programs.

Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba took to microblogging site X and posted ''Modi Govt allocates Rs.18 Crores as 1st Installment to promote our language Manipuri & script recognising the use of this Language & script more than 2000 yrs in our Royal Chronicles.

Positively, we are approaching very near to achieve our language as Classical Language Status."

The Centre has released the first installment of Rs 18 crore for the promotion of the State language Manipuri and the Manipuri script. The state language and the script is used in the over 2,000-year-old royal chronicles in Manipur