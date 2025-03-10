The Central government will present the budget for Manipur in the budget session 2.0, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Biplab Deb said.

"Nirmala Sitharaman, under the leadership of PM Modi, had presented a visionary budget. In Manipur, President's rule is underway so naturally, central government will present budget for Manipur. Govt has taken it seriously," Biplab Deb said.

The two Houses of the Indian Parliament are reconvened today as the second part of the budget session begins.

According to the list of business for the Lok Sabha, various bills and standing committee reports will be presented.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025, to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and declare it an institution of national importance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement of Manipur's estimated receipts and expenditures for the year 2025-26.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will table the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, to "make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement, and for matters connected therewith or related thereto, be taken into consideration."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi would lay standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the "251st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms. '"

In Rajya Sabha, the list of business entails Amit Shah laying papers, including a proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025, under article 356 of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur, under clause (3) of the said article.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 10 on Thursday with the JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament and the two Houses completing debate on the Union Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to marathon discussion.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India and issued by the Union Home Ministry, stated that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.