Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Parliament that the central government would provide complete financial support to Manipur for economic development while noting significant improvements in the state's law and order situation.

"With the collective effort of both the Centre and state government, there has been an improvement in overall law and order situation in the state, to a large extent, except for some sporadic incidents," Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on March 11.

The Finance Minister was responding to discussions on the Manipur Budget 2025-26, Supplementary Demands for Grant Second Batch 2024-25, Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, and Supplementary Demands for Grant (Manipur) 2024-25.

She reported that authorities are recovering weapons and ammunition previously looted during periods of unrest in the northeastern state.

The Manipur budget, tabled by Sitharaman on Monday, proposes an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore for 2025-26, representing an increase from the Rs 32,656.81 crore allocated in the current fiscal year.

Parliament is currently overseeing Manipur's legislative functions following the invocation of Article 356 of the Constitution on February 13, 2025, which placed the state under President's Rule. (With inputs from PTI)