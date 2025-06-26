Centre working hard to restore normalcy for popular govt in Manipur: BJP MLA

Amid ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur, BJP MLA K Ibomcha on Thursday said that the Centre is making serious efforts to restore peace in the state to pave the way for the formation of a popular government.

Ibomcha emphasised that civil society organisations must fully cooperate with the Centre to create a conducive atmosphere, which he said is a prerequisite for re-establishing democratic governance in the violence-hit state.

“Today, we held a meeting with our party’s state president A Sharda Devi following her discussions with BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. The situation demands a careful approach,” Ibomcha said.



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He acknowledged ongoing talks between various groups and the Centre, which he termed as “crucial steps” towards peace. “We are at a decisive juncture. The right steps now can lead to a long-term solution,” he added.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly remains in suspended animation, though its tenure extends until 2027.

The northeastern state has witnessed over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since May 2023, due to ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.