Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is working on removing the trust deficit between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to bring lasting peace in Manipur, aiming to establish lasting peace in the region. Shah emphasized that this process will gain momentum and be prioritized once the Lok Sabha election concludes.

In an interview with PTI on Saturday, Shah acknowledged the ethnic nature of the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, stressing that such issues cannot be resolved through force. He emphasized, ""This is not an issue of riots or terrorism. This is an issue of ethnic violence. It can't be resolved through force. This is ethnic violence."

Efforts to bridge the trust deficit and foster dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities are seen as crucial steps toward sustainable peace and harmony in the region.