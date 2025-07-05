Manipur: 2nd Chalou football tournament concludes with thrilling final, cultural fest

The 2nd Chalou Football Tournament concluded at the Chalou Football Ground, in Manipur with a thrilling final match and a vibrant cultural programme.

Held from June 21 to July 4, the tournament featured 34 teams from across Imphal East district competing in a fast-paced 9-a-side format.

In the final match, Central High School defeated Nongren FC with a score of 4–1 to lift the championship trophy. The crowd erupted in cheers as the winners celebrated their hard-earned victory.

Over the two weeks, the tournament witnessed thrilling matches, brilliant goals, and young players showcasing their talent and passion for football. The event brought the community together and provided a valuable platform for local youth.

During the closing ceremony, individual players were also recognised for their performances:

Best Player: Kh Azlan (Nongren FC)

Best Goalkeeper: Tongbran Basan (Central High School)

Top Scorer: Monish (Central High School) – 4 goals

Adding to the celebration, local artists performed traditional dances and songs, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The tournament was organised by Chalou Football Club with support from the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), Red Shield Division, attended as the Chief Guest, along with other army officials, local leaders, and villagers.

Speaking at the event, the GOC said, “The Red Shield Division will continue to support sports, education, and youth development in Manipur.”

The tournament not only promoted football but also aimed to guide the youth in a positive direction and strengthen unity in the region. The high participation and enthusiastic crowds reflected Manipur’s deep love for football – truly the sporting heart of India.