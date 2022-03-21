Biren Singh will sit in manipur chief minister's seat for the second time. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3 pm today. The bjp's top leadership arrived in Manipur last Sunday and announced the chief minister's name. Five MLAs, including Nemcha Kipgen, Y. Khemchand Singh, Th. Biswajit Singh, Awangbou Newmai, & Govindas Konthoujam swear in as the Cabinet Ministers of the state, in Imphal

Biren Singh and Bishwajit Singh were in the race for manipur's chief ministership. But at the last moment the high command has decided to continue with Biren Singh asa suitable candidate for Chief Minister of Manipur. Biren Singh's name was announced by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju in Imphal on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Biren Singh was an accomplished footballer before entering active politics. Biren Singh also worked as a journalist for a few days besides working in bsf.