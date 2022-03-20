Manipur's acting Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, was unanimously elected as the state's Chief Minister today at the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting in Imphal.

The BJP announced on Sunday that N Biren Singh has been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party and will continue to serve as Manipur's chief minister.

Nirmala Sithararaman and Kiren Rijiju, the BJP's central observers for the state, as well as party leader Bhupendra Yadav, had arrived in Imphal earlier in the day to attend the crucial party meeting for the formation of the new BJP government in Manipur.