"Choose peace over conflict": KCLF urges end to violence in Manipur's Ukhrul and Kamjong

The Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum (KCLF) has appealed for peace, reconciliation and restoration of trust amid rising tensions between sections of Kuki and Tangkhul communities in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

In an official statement, the forum expressed grave concern over the escalating hostilities and condemned all forms of violence, warning that the unrest threatens to deepen divisions in a state already affected by prolonged ethnic conflict.

KCLF said it was deeply disturbed that a local misunderstanding involving a few individuals at Litan village had escalated into a broader cycle of violence. Describing the situation as “most unfortunate” and “heartbreaking,” the forum said Manipur could not afford further bloodshed among communities that “worship the same God, read the same Scriptures, and profess the same gospel of peace.”

The forum stated that the violence had already resulted in loss of innocent lives, destruction of homes and properties, and widespread fear and trauma among affected residents. It urged all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities to prevent further suffering.

Stressing that violence cannot deliver justice or ensure lasting peace, KCLF warned that continued confrontation would only deepen social wounds, damage relationships and impose long-term hardships on families, students and society at large.

The forum also cautioned that hatred, misinformation and vested interests could further deteriorate inter-community relations and adversely affect the image and unity of Christians in India.

Highlighting the shared historical, social and spiritual ties between Kukis and Nagas in Manipur, KCLF said the two communities are bound by common faith traditions, intertwined histories and cultural connections. It appealed to community leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups and other stakeholders to reject false narratives, exercise restraint and commit to peaceful dialogue.

KCLF warned that ethnocentric interpretations of the Holy Scriptures in a multiethnic society directly contradict the teachings of Jesus Christ and risk intensifying ethnic hatred. It asserted that the Bible must never be used to incite hatred or legitimise violence, particularly among fellow Christians.

“The Church is called to be a witness of peace, reconciliation, and truth,” the statement said, while urging pastors and church leaders to uphold their responsibility to promote healing, peace and unity through their teachings.

The forum also raised concerns over misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric circulating through social media and public discourse, stating that much of the information fuelling public sentiment remained unverified or false.

It appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours, hate speech and divisive propaganda, warning that misinformation has already caused significant damage and could further inflame tensions.

Seeking accountability, KCLF urged the authorities concerned to ensure fair and impartial investigations into the incidents and allegations that triggered the escalation. It warned that delayed justice could aggravate the already fragile situation.

Reaffirming the longstanding bonds between Kuki and Tangkhul communities, the forum called upon peace-loving members of both sides to reject fear, anger and manipulation by vested interests, and instead choose peace over conflict, dialogue over destruction and love over hatred.