Christian organization denounces killing of six Naga villagers in Manipur

The All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) has strongly condemned the alleged abduction, torture, murder, and desecration of six Naga civilians whose bodies were recovered on June 10, calling the incident a "barbaric and inhuman atrocity" and demanding immediate justice for the victims.

In a statement issued on June 12, AMCO expressed profound grief and outrage over the killings, stating that the victims had been abducted from Leilon Vaiphei Village on May 13, 2026. According to the organization, the deceased included two pastors and a deacon who had dedicated their lives to promoting peace and serving their communities.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the Christian body said the incident had left an indelible scar not only on the Christian community but also on all those who value justice, humanity, and peace.

AMCO alleged that the victims were subjected to torture, mutilation, and dismemberment, describing the reported acts as a gross violation of human dignity. The organization stated that no political, ethnic, or territorial grievance could ever justify violence against innocent civilians and warned that such acts undermine coexistence and social harmony in Manipur.

Calling for accountability, AMCO urged both the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to launch an immediate, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the case. It demanded the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible and called on authorities to take concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable communities.

The organization also praised members of the Naga community and others who have exercised restraint amid ongoing tensions, describing their actions as an example of humanity and responsibility during a period of crisis.

Appealing for peace and reconciliation, AMCO urged churches, civil society organizations, community leaders, and citizens to work together for the healing of Manipur.