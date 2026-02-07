Churachandpur edges back to normalcy after violent protests over Kuki-Zo BJP MLAs joining Manipur government

Normalcy began returning to parts of Manipur’s Churachandpur district on February 6 after two days of protests triggered by the participation of three BJP legislators from the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities in the formation of a popular government in the state.

Police said the protests, which began on February 5, were largely confined to the stretch between Tuibong and Kangvai in Churachandpur town. The demonstrations turned violent at places, prompting security forces to step up deployment to prevent further escalation. No fresh incidents were reported on Friday, officials added.

Markets and shops in parts of Churachandpur reopened as business activity resumed, though several establishments in the Tuibong area remained shut. Authorities said the situation was under control and additional security forces remained on standby to maintain law and order.

The unrest followed the swearing-in of BJP legislators MLA Nemcha Kipgen as deputy chief minister, MLA L M Khaute and MLA Ngursanglung Sanate, a move that drew sharp opposition from Kuki-Zo civil society groups. Protesters alleged that the legislators’ decision went against the collective stand of the community.

Tensions intensified after two tribal bodies imposed a “total shutdown” in Kuki-dominated areas of Churachandpur, while rallies were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, alleging that the legislators had betrayed community interests.

The Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding a separate administrative arrangement for the community, citing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023 and the continued displacement of people from both Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Council, the apex body of the Zomi tribe, has summoned the three legislators who joined the government to appear before it to explain their decision. In a statement issued on Friday night, the council said the legislators were elected with the expectation that they would represent the aspirations of the community.

The council expressed disappointment over what it described as widespread public dismay following recent developments. It warned that failure by the legislators to respond to its call for dialogue would compel the body to take “appropriate organisational measures,” including restricting their entry into Zomi Council premises.

While the return of relative calm in Churachandpur has brought temporary relief, the political and social tensions in the hill districts continue to pose challenges for stability in the state.