Church body calls for peace amid Kuki-Tangkhul tensions in Manipur

The Kuki Christian Leaders’ Forum (KCLF) on May 7 appealed for calm and dialogue amid rising tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities in Manipur, warning that continued unrest could further damage inter-community relations and peace in the state.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 116th anniversary of Christianity in Southern Manipur, the forum described the recent tensions, reportedly linked to a misunderstanding in Litan Sareikhong village, as unfortunate and urged both sides to avoid further confrontation.

The forum said the anniversary should serve as a reminder of the Christian values of peace, reconciliation and coexistence, adding that communities must work towards restoring trust rather than deepening divisions.

KCLF also backed recent appeals for peace made by organisations in Nagaland, including the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, Naga Council Dimapur and Fellowship of Naga Baptist Associations. The forum supported calls for an immediate halt to violence and stressed that dialogue remained the only practical way forward.

Referring to the recent appeal by the Fellowship of Naga Baptist Associations, KCLF said prolonged violence would increase suffering and weaken prospects for long-term peace and stability in the region.

The forum also cautioned against blaming entire communities for the actions of a few individuals, stating that many members of the Tangkhul community continued to support peace and harmony.

Recalling the role played by church and civil society groups during the Kuki–Naga conflict of the 1990s, KCLF urged Christian leaders across the Northeast to actively engage in peace-building efforts once again.

The forum welcomed the peace initiative announced in Kohima by the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, which proposed a two-month cessation of violence from May 5 to July 5, 2026, saying it could create space for reconciliation and rebuilding confidence between communities.

Reaffirming the Kuki community’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, KCLF said Manipur’s future should be guided by mutual understanding, justice and dialogue rather than violence.