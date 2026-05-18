Church leaders step in as Manipur hostage crisis deepens between Naga, Kuki communities

Two church teams will visit Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts in an effort to broker peace between the Naga and Kuki communities amid escalating tensions over the ongoing hostage crisis, according to an official statement issued on May 18.

The decision was conveyed to Y Khemchand Singh by a 10-member delegation of the Council for Baptist Churches in North East India and the Manipur Baptist Convention during a meeting held to discuss the deteriorating situation between the two tribal communities.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of tensions triggered after 38 people belonging to the Naga and Kuki communities were allegedly abducted by armed groups in recent days.

Officials said 31 people, including members from both communities, have so far been released, while six Nagas are still reportedly being held hostage. Meanwhile, Kuki Inpi Manipur has claimed that 14 Kuki community members also remain in captivity.

The chief minister appreciated the role of church leaders in attempting to defuse the crisis and restore dialogue between the two sides.

“The church leaders have volunteered to broker peace between the two communities,” the statement said.

According to the government, one church team will travel to Kangpokpi district while the other will visit Senapati district as part of the peace-building exercise.

The Kangpokpi team will meet the families of the three church leaders killed in a recent gun attack and express condolences. The delegation will also hold discussions with Kuki church leaders in the district to facilitate peace efforts.

The Manipur government has also assured ex gratia assistance to the families of the deceased church leaders.

The second team visiting Senapati district will meet Naga church leaders and civil society organisations to discuss the prevailing tensions and the hostage issue.

The statement added that church leaders strongly felt that all hostages on both sides should be released immediately on humanitarian grounds.