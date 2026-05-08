CIRCA alleges ‘cross-border terror attack’ in Manipur, demands action on KNA-B and PDF

Coalition of Indigenes' Rights Campaign (CIRCA) has strongly condemned the attacks carried out on border villages in Kamjong district of Manipur on May 7, alleging that the violence amounted to “external aggression on Indian soil” involving foreign-based militant groups.

In a statement issued by Secretary General Leishangthem Lamyanba Meitei, the organisation claimed that heavily armed militants attacked the villages of Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in the early hours of Wednesday using sophisticated weapons.

Citing statements made earlier by Leishiyo Keishing, CIRCA alleged that the attacks involved the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and the Myanmar-based People’s Defence Force (PDF), describing the incident as a coordinated cross-border terrorist attack.

According to the organisation, several houses were set ablaze during the attacks, civilians sustained injuries and the residence of the village headman in Namlee was destroyed. The violence reportedly triggered panic and displacement among villagers, particularly among indigenous communities residing in the vulnerable border region.

CIRCA further alleged that the attack reflects a continuing pattern of violence, terrorism and cross-border aggression in Manipur since May 3, 2023, citing recent incidents in Tronglaobi and Ukhrul alongside the latest attacks in Kamjong district.

“The nature, scale and frequency of these incidents raise serious apprehension about attempts at ethnic cleansing of indigenous populations residing in vulnerable areas,” the statement said.

The organisation criticised the Government of India for allegedly failing to adequately acknowledge and respond to the “external dimensions” of the Manipur crisis despite repeated reports of involvement of foreign-based elements.

Calling the incident “not merely a law and order issue but a grave aggression against Indian territory,” CIRCA urged the Centre to take immediate and decisive action against the alleged militant groups, strengthen border security and ensure justice and rehabilitation for affected families.

The organisation also appealed to all communities in Manipur to remain united and vigilant in safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity and indigenous identity from what it described as external aggression and terrorist activities.