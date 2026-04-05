CISF officer saves passenger’s life at Manipur's Imphal Airport after cardiac emergency

In a swift and life-saving response, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer rescued a passenger who collapsed due to a suspected cardiac condition at Imphal Airport on April 5.

The passenger, identified as Suresh Kumar, was scheduled to travel to Delhi on an Air India Express flight when he suddenly collapsed at the check-in area.

CISF Inspector K Bikendra, who was on duty, acted immediately by alerting the airport medical team and administering CPR to the non-breathing passenger. Soon after, a Commandant (Medical) from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was present as a co-passenger, assisted and took over the resuscitation efforts.

Thanks to the timely intervention, the passenger regained consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital in an airport ambulance. Officials confirmed that he is currently stable.

The incident highlights the preparedness and quick response of security personnel in handling medical emergencies at critical public infrastructure points.