CISF seizes cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh, two arrested at Imphal airport

Two men were caught carrying cannabis worth around Rs 20 lakh at Imphal airport earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 29 when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected suspicious baggage during screening. Upon inspection, they found about 21 kg of cannabis concealed inside the luggage of two passengers, aged 20 and 21, both residents of Imphal West district.

The duo was scheduled to travel to Delhi on an Air India Express flight. They were immediately deboarded and handed over to the local police for further investigation, officials said.

Authorities added that possession of cannabis is a punishable offence under Indian law, with penalties extending up to 20 years of imprisonment.