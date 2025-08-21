Civil society group seeks SC-monitored SIT to probe Manipur violence

A fact-finding tribunal led by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph has urged the setting up of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the ethnic violence in Manipur and the alleged role of security forces.

The "Independent People’s Tribunal on the Ongoing Ethnic Conflict in Manipur," which included jurors and experts, said in its report that unchecked hate propaganda and incendiary speeches had directly fueled the unrest. It called for prosecution of those responsible as well as action against authorities who, in its words, "failed to exercise their powers to prevent it."

The panel conducted visits to conflict-hit districts such as Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Senapati, besides holding sittings in Imphal and Delhi. Testimonies were collected from survivors, relief workers, community groups, and even security officials. Tribunal members also visited relief camps, meeting children, women, and elderly people displaced by the violence.

"The Supreme Court should appoint an SIT consisting of senior independent officers from states other than Manipur… the SIT should report to the Supreme Court every month," the tribunal stated in its press release.

The recommendations include a probe into the conduct of armed forces and security personnel, with both departmental inquiries and criminal proceedings against those found complicit—either by action or by omission. The tribunal stressed that hate speech cases must be pursued rigorously, with prosecutions extending to political leaders and state officials where evidence warrants. Witnesses, it added, should be given adequate protection.

Another key suggestion was the establishment of a permanent bench of the Manipur High Court in the hill region to ensure greater access to justice for affected communities. (PTI)