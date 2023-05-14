A civil voluntary organization, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), has announced plans to carry out a series of democratic protests in Manipur in response to the present crisis that erupted on May 3. The organization will stage sit-in protests in various locations with the aim of protecting the integrity of the state.

Speaking at a press conference held on May 14, assistant convenor of COCOMI, Ratan Longjam, condemned the ongoing conflict in the state and outlined the main agenda of the planned protests. These include protecting the integrity of the state, removing illegal immigrants, the immediate implementation of the National Registrar of Citizen, and stopping violent activities carried out by Kuki militants against civilians.

Longjam also criticized the 10 Kuki MLAs who are demanding a separate administration for the Kuki community, which is also being urged by Kuki militants. He stated that their stand clearly proves that there is a nexus between those MLAs and militants and demanded that action be taken against them as per the rule of law.

Longjam alleged that most of the suspended operation (SoO) militants are illegal immigrants, and the demand for separate administration must involve external factors. He emphasized that the demand is to remove illegal Kuki immigrants and distinguish them from those who have been dwelling in the state from an early period.

The sit-in protests will feature numerous slogans, including “No Political Rights to Illegal Immigrants,” “Government of India Should Control Kuki SoO Militants,” “Stop Attacking Villagers by Kuki Militants,” “Stop Inhumane Economic Blockade,” “Stop Influx of Myanmarese,” “Save Indigenous People from Immigrants,” “Save Manipur Forest,” “Down with Narco-Terrorism,” “Save Manipur Integrity,” “No Separate Administration at Any Cost,” and “Immediate NRC, Need of the Hour.”

COCOMI has urged the people of Manipur to support their movement and join the protests to make their voice heard. The organization believes that the protest will put pressure on the government to take necessary actions to protect the integrity of the state and the indigenous people.