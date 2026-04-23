Civilian injured in firing at Manipur village amid continuing tensions, locals allege inadequate security response

A 30-year-old man sustained injuries after being shot in an alleged firing incident in Sinakeithei village on Wednesday, April 22 evening, highlighting the continuing security concerns in parts of Manipur’s hill districts.

According to local accounts, the incident occurred at around 4:00 pm when Chihanngam Rungsung, a resident of Sinakeithei village, was hit by a bullet that pierced his heel. Sources in the village alleged that the firing originated from armed groups positioned in bunkers on Lungter Hill, overlooking the area. The victim was reportedly moving within the village at the time of the incident and was not engaged in any confrontation.

Sinakeithei, a Tangkhul Naga-inhabited village, has reportedly been under sustained tension for over two months, with villagers alleging repeated incidents of firing and encroachment by armed groups. Residents claim that these groups have established fortified positions, including bunkers and trenches, particularly along the Lungter Hill range, which they describe as a strategic vantage point.

Despite the deployment of the Army and other security forces in and around the village, locals allege that firing incidents have continued intermittently. Security personnel are said to be conducting regular patrols along key routes, including the Lungter road. However, villagers claim that these measures have not effectively prevented armed activity or ensured civilian safety.

Residents further allege that armed elements have used explosives on multiple occasions, contributing to an atmosphere of fear and instability. They maintain that villagers have largely adopted a defensive posture, focusing on safeguarding homes and preventing further encroachment, while refraining from initiating any offensive action.

Local accounts suggest that security forces had issued warnings against any party initiating firing, stating that strict action would follow violations. Villagers claim that while they have adhered to these directives, alleged violations by armed groups have continued, raising concerns over enforcement and consistency in response.

Concerns have also been raised regarding aerial surveillance patterns. Villagers report that helicopters are often seen over Tangkhul Naga-inhabited areas following incidents of violence, leading to perceptions that monitoring efforts are not always directed at the source of alleged aggression.

Security officials, when contacted, have maintained that firing incidents originate from distances beyond effective engagement range. However, villagers dispute this claim, pointing to instances of bullets reaching residential areas and causing damage to property and injury to civilians.

Residents allege that portions of the village land have come under the control of armed groups, intensifying fears of further displacement and loss of livelihood. They have called for more decisive intervention to ensure civilian safety and restore normalcy.

The situation in Sinakeithei underscores the ongoing challenges in conflict-affected areas of Manipur, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of intermittent violence and uncertainty.