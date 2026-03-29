CJFD questions Manipur CM’s assurance on fair Census 2027 amid concerns over illegal immigration and displacement

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (CJFD) has raised concerns over Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand’s assurance that the upcoming Census 2027 will be conducted in a fair and just manner, citing unresolved issues such as illegal immigration and the resettlement of displaced people.

Addressing the media, CJFD convenor Jeetendra Ningomba criticised the government’s move to begin preparations for the census while several key demands remain unaddressed.

He said many people in the state are seeking identification of illegal immigrants, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and proper resettlement of internally displaced persons before the census is conducted.

Questioning the chief minister’s assurance, Ningomba asked how a fair census could take place if displaced people have not yet returned to their homes and free movement along highways has not been fully restored.

He also warned that conducting the census without identifying illegal immigrants could lead to inaccurate population data.

The CJFD urged the government to update the NRC for Manipur or introduce another mechanism to identify illegal immigrants before proceeding. It said such steps are necessary to safeguard the interests of indigenous communities.

Ningomba further argued that relying on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) records would be inappropriate, as SIR is meant only for updating voter lists and does not include provisions to identify illegal immigrants, especially those below 18 years of age.

Describing illegal immigration as a serious concern, he said the government must take responsibility for any consequences if the census is carried out without addressing these issues.

The organisation also appealed to the public to raise awareness on the census, delimitation, NRC, and related concerns, adding that it is ready to send experts to assist in the process.