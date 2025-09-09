Clarification issued by village elders on Manipur's Hengbung meeting: ‘Not political, purely informal’

A luncheon hosted by Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen at Hengbung, which brought together leaders from 12 Liangmai Naga villages and representatives of the Sadar Hills Chiefs’ Association (SAHILCA) representing the Kuki-Zo community, has drawn attention across the region.

In response to speculation surrounding the gathering, a clarification statement has been released by elders and workers from Kipgen’s constituency, stating that the meeting was purely informal and held at the invitation of the MLA.

The statement underlined several key points:

The meeting was simply a lunch hosted by the MLA, with no agenda attached.

No issues—political, social, or communal—were discussed or resolved.

The participants attended in their personal capacity and did not represent any organization or community.

Rumours regarding the purpose of the meeting should be avoided.

The MLA expressed gratitude to the elders and workers for attending despite the short notice.

The clarification was appended with signatures from elders and participants, reaffirming the goodwill nature of the event.

Village chairmen and leaders from Makhan, Leikhompokpi, Khunkhu, Konsakhul, Samuk, Ireng, Langka, K. Lunroiram, Asilong, Machangram, West Harup Naga, and Lower Makhan attended the meeting, along with representatives from SAHILCA.

While stressing unity, MLA Kipgen told the gathering that “peace and harmony among communities are the foundation for growth and stability in the constituency.” Liangmai leaders expressed gratitude for the initiative, calling dialogue and cooperation the path toward lasting peace. Similarly, SAHILCA representatives pledged to work closely with Liangmai chiefs to strengthen inter-community bonds for sustainable development.

The luncheon, therefore, served as a gesture of goodwill rather than a structured dialogue, reinforcing the spirit of coexistence in Saitu.