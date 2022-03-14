MANIPUR: Manipur's former chief minister N Biren Singh was sworn in as a member of manipur's legislative assembly on Monday, March 13.

Biren Singh won from Hengang constituency against Congress rival P Saratchandra:

The MLAs were sworn in as senior BJP MLA Sorokhairam Rajan Singh who was sworn in as the protem speaker of manipur assembly on Sunday. BJP's Biren Singh won from Hengang constituency against Congress rival P Saratchandra by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

As per sources, N Biren Singh was asked by Governor Satya Pal Malik to remain in office until the new government takes charge after the submission of his resignation letter.

The function was attended by newly elected MLAs Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Kanthujam, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P. Doungel and other dignitaries.

N Biren Singh submitted his resignation as chief minister to Governor Satyapal Malik:

Earlier on Friday, N Biren Singh submitted his resignation as chief minister to Governor Satyapal Malik who asked him to stay in his office till the new government takes over.

It should be noted that it is not yet certain when the new BJP led government will enter office and who will be chosen as the next chief minister.

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