Outer Manipur MP R Lorho S Pfoze has demanded the resignation or sacking of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, holding him accountable for the current situation in the state.

In a strong statement, MP R Lorho S Pfoze expressed his concern over the failure of the state machinery and asserted, "The CM should take responsibility. He should morally resign or he should be sacked."

MP Pfoze emphasized that the Chief Minister has been involved in all these incidents since the beginning, and the state machinery's failure demands a moral responsibility from CM Biren Singh. He emphasized the urgency to address the situation promptly, stating that failure to do so could lead to the continuation of violence.

While refraining from blaming any particular community, MP Pfoze pointed out that firm and effective governance is crucial to handle the emotions and anger of the people. He highlighted the government's role in preventing such incidents and expressed his disappointment in its failure to do so.