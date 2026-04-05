CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh campaigns in Assam, credits PM Narendra Modi for safeguarding Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 5, campaigned for BJP candidates in Assam, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in safeguarding Manipur’s boundaries.

Addressing an election rally in Rongpur under Udharbond constituency in Cachar district, Khemchand campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala and urged the Manipuri community in Assam to place their trust in the BJP-led government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He highlighted that the Assam government had recognised the Manipuri language as an associate official language, calling it a significant step towards preserving cultural identity. Praising the Manipuri community in Barak Valley, he said they have played a vital role in safeguarding the culture and traditions of Manipur.

“People of Cachar have always supported Manipur. Even Manipuri kings visited Cachar to discuss key issues, as the community here is a wealth of knowledge,” he said, adding that the region has also supported causes like Inner Line Permit (ILP) and inclusion of Manipuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Khemchand alleged that the Northeast faced neglect during its rule, while the BJP has prioritised the region’s development. He credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for initiating the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Recalling his early days, Khemchand said he had founded the All Assam Taekwondo Association in 1982 and travelled extensively across Assam to promote the sport. “Whenever I hear Assam, it touches my heart,” he added.

Later, the Chief Minister campaigned in Jaribon under Hailakandi constituency, where he reiterated that the BJP believes India’s development is incomplete without the Northeast. He also appealed to voters to support BJP candidate Dr. Milon Das, terming him the right choice.

During the visit, Khemchand also paid tribute to Manipuri social reformer Naoria Phullo at his samadhi in Jaribon.