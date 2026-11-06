Manipur Police and security forces have launched joint search operations across affected areas following recent incidents of arson and civilian killings, with investigations underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

In a statement issued on November 6, the authorities said cases related to the incidents were being thoroughly investigated, while efforts were underway to identify the accused and locate and question witnesses.

Joint teams comprising Police, CoBRA, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles and the Army are conducting cordon-and-search operations (CASO) and intelligence-based operations in affected areas to take legal action against those involved in the violence.

The statement added that necessary action was also being pursued with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Assuring that the incidents were being treated with utmost seriousness, the authorities said security measures had been put in place and the situation was being closely monitored.

Police appealed to the public to remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

People were also urged not to believe or circulate unverified information, rumours or provocative content on social media, which could aggravate the situation.

The authorities called upon all sections of society to cooperate with the police and security forces in maintaining peace and preventing further violence.

