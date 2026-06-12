COBRA deployment to strengthen security in Manipur: Home Minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on June 11 said the recent deployment of two Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) units of the CRPF would help improve the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences after meeting family members of six Naga civilians whose bodies were kept at the mortuary for official formalities, Konthoujam said security forces in the state were limited but the arrival of the specialised battalions would bolster operations.

"We have very limited security forces. But now with the recent deployment of two COBRA battalions, I think the situation will improve," he said.

The COBRA units are elite formations of the Central Reserve Police Force trained in guerrilla warfare and jungle combat operations.

The minister, however, stressed that public cooperation remained crucial for restoring peace.

"We, including the chief minister, have always appealed to people in both the hills and the valley to cooperate with the state administration to stop any violence. Even if more security forces are deployed, they cannot do much without public cooperation," he said.

Konthoujam described the killing of six civilians as an "unprecedented and heinous crime" and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"We are committed to arresting the perpetrators and taking action against those who have no humanity," he said.

He also welcomed the release of 14 Kuki individuals who were allegedly held hostage by Naga armed groups, describing the development as a reflection of humanity. The minister further appreciated the efforts of the state police chief in tracing the missing Naga civilians.

Meanwhile, Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said the government would not remain a "mute spectator" to such acts of violence. In an official statement, the chief minister vowed strict action against those responsible for the killings.

"The state government will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law," Singh said.

The six victims had been abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had been abducted by armed groups in Senapati district nearly a month ago, were released on June 9.

The killings have intensified concerns over security in the hill districts, with authorities hoping that the additional deployment of specialised forces and public cooperation will help prevent further violence.

