COCOMI condemns extension of SoO agreement with Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the Government of India’s decision to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreement with Chin-Kuki armed narco-terrorist groups, announced on September 4, 2025, in New Delhi.

COCOMI described the extension as “anti-people” and argued that it runs contrary to the interests of the indigenous population of Manipur. The committee highlighted that the popularly elected Government of Manipur had unanimously decided on March 10, 2023, to abrogate the SoO agreement. “Under the current President’s Rule, the administration lacks legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur. Extending the SoO under such circumstances is undemocratic and hegemonic,” the statement said.



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The committee criticised the SoO as granting undue recognition and impunity to armed groups involved in terrorist and criminal activities, questioning the government’s commitment to combating narco-terrorism. COCOMI also said the agreement undermines the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s unanimous resolution on February 29, 2024, urging the revocation of the SoO.

The statement stressed that turning citizens’ free movement into a bargaining chip violates constitutional rights, leaving the Meitei population vulnerable. “This decision legitimizes narco-terrorist operations while undermining the rights, security, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur and the Northeast region,” COCOMI said.

The committee reiterated its firm opposition to the extension and called for immediate reconsideration of the pact.