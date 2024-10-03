The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) strongly objected to the recent statement made by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi with respect to the Manipur crisis in one of the TV interviews.

Addressing the media during the press conference held today, the coordinator of COCOMI, Thokchom Somorendro said that central leaders keep on changing their views, statements and observations on the Manipur crisis is very unfortunate. Such act of giving contradictory statements from time to time by the leader of the government of India proves that they are not intentionally addressing the conflict with a lasting solution.

Somorendro has informed General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that refugees from Myanmar are unarmed and are influx into Manipur due to a political crisis in their country. A false narrative has triggered the Manipur crisis. But his statement was contrasting with Home Minister Amit Shah as he claimed the involvement of foreign hands in Manipur but he later changed his views to the Manipur crisis as a communal crisis.



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Somorendro continued and reportedly said that Upendra Dwivedi in his interview has said that there is no drone bombing or missile attack. Yet the DGP and Security Advisor of Manipur has already admitted the use of such sophisticated weapons in the recent attack. Not releasing any rectifications or clarification with regard to such contrasting statements from the authority concerned is unfortunate.

He also pointed out the recent incident of the security adviser expressing his concern over inputs of entry of 900 trained Kuki militants which he later contradicted the information by saying that it couldn’t be substantiated.

Somorendro expressed his strong condemnation on how the government of India contradict their statement on the Manipur crisis, he claimed that the Government of India is still yet to fully accept Manipur as part of India even after 75 years of its merger with the Indian union.