COCOMI demands national response over alleged cross-border armed attack in Manipur border villages

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has expressed serious concern over the recent armed attacks reported in border villages of Manipur’s Kamjong district along the Indo-Myanmar international border, calling for immediate intervention by the Government of India.

In a press release issued on May 7, COCOMI stated that villages including Namlee, Wanglee and adjoining areas came under attack during the early hours of May 6. The organisation said the matter has taken an “extremely serious dimension” after a sitting MLA from the affected border region allegedly claimed that the attackers were cadres of the Myanmar-based Kuki National Army [KNA(B)] along with allied People’s Defence Forces (PDF).

COCOMI asserted that if the allegations are verified, the incident should no longer be treated merely as an “ethnic clash” or “communal violence,” but as a case of cross-border armed aggression involving foreign-based armed groups attacking Indian citizens within Indian territory.

The organisation stated that such developments directly concern India’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity, border security and internal security framework.

Questioning the present security situation along the Indo-Myanmar border, COCOMI raised concerns over alleged lapses in surveillance, intelligence gathering and deployment of security forces despite prolonged unrest in Manipur since May 2023.

The committee also questioned how heavily armed groups allegedly infiltrated and operated in sensitive hill regions bordering Myanmar despite the presence of central armed forces and extensive security arrangements in the state.

COCOMI demanded an immediate strengthening of security measures in vulnerable border sectors, a transparent high-level inquiry into the incident, investigation into the alleged involvement of cross-border militant groups, and a public clarification from the Government of India regarding the nature of the attacks and the prevailing border security situation.

The organisation further warned that failure to address such incidents could further destabilise already fragile border communities and weaken public confidence in the State’s ability to safeguard citizens and protect territorial integrity.