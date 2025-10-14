COCOMI demands preservation and replica of demolished Manipur Rajbari

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the complete demolition of the historic Manipur Rajbari (Redlands Building) at Laitumkhrah, Shillong, calling it “an act of historical insensitivity” that has deeply wounded the collective sentiment of the Manipuri people.

The Rajbari, the former residence of Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh and the site where the 1949 Merger Agreement of Manipur with India was signed, was dismantled under the “Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari, Shillong” project by the Planning and Development Authority (PDA), Government of Manipur.

COCOMI dismissed the official claim that the building was structurally unsafe and termite-infested, stating, “The Rajbari is not merely a structure; it is a living testament to Manipur’s sovereign past and its unholy journey into modern India.” The committee expressed anger that assurances since 2022 promising renovation while preserving the building’s original architecture were ignored, and the demolition proceeded without public consultation, expert oversight, or transparency.

Concerns were also raised that the “heritage development” project may be a pretext for constructing a new Manipur Bhavan, potentially erasing a landmark tied to the state’s modern history.

COCOMI has demanded several measures to safeguard the site and Manipur’s heritage:

Reconstruction of a full-scale replica of the original Rajbari at a separate location, while preserving the demolished remains as a historical testament. Observance of 8 October 2025 as a day of mourning and remembrance, marking the destruction of the site. Investigation by the Monitoring and Supervision Committee into the circumstances of the demolition, including the roles of the PDA and Department of Art and Culture. Immediate halt to all ongoing works until transparent consultation with civil society, heritage experts, historians, and royal family representatives is conducted. Public release of all project documents, including the Detailed Project Report, approvals from the North Eastern Council, and structural or safety audit reports used to justify the demolition. Authentic reconstruction strictly following original architectural design and materials.

Laikhuram Jayenta, convenor of COCOMI’s IPR Sub-Committee, said, “Heritage cannot be rebuilt with blueprints alone; it lives through authenticity, memory, and respect.” He added that the destruction is “a matter of identity, dignity, and justice for the people of Manipur.

COCOMI has called on Manipuri civil society, scholars, and cultural institutions to unite in defending the state’s history and holding authorities accountable. “The Rajbari of Shillong is a sacred chapter of Manipur’s history, it can neither be restored, nor replaced,” the statement said.