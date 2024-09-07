The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for the resignation of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur, citing his alleged inaction in the face of escalating security threats in the state. In a letter addressed to the DGP, COCOMI expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current security measures amid a spate of attacks by armed groups in the hill regions of Manipur.

The indigenous people of Manipur, represented by COCOMI, have criticized the DGP for his failure to adequately protect civilians from ongoing threats, including drone bombings and aerial assaults attributed to immigrant armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups. The committee's letter highlights a growing concern over the safety and security of the state's population, who are said to be living in constant fear due to these relentless attacks.

COCOMI's call for resignation comes after repeated appeals for decisive action against these terrorist elements were reportedly ignored. The committee argues that the current leadership has failed to demonstrate the necessary understanding and effectiveness required to manage the state's security challenges.

In their correspondence, COCOMI acknowledged the DGP's service but stressed that a change in leadership is crucial for restoring confidence and ensuring the safety of Manipur's indigenous people.