The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has issued a formal demand for the resignation of the Security Advisor and Chairman of the Unified Command, citing severe dissatisfaction with his handling of the security crisis in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Security Advisor, COCOMI criticized the lack of effective action against escalating violence from armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups, which have intensified their attacks on civilians in the hill areas. Despite ongoing drone bombings and aerial assaults, COCOMI contends that the Advisor's responses have been inadequate, failing to address the urgent security threats facing Manipur.

"Your inaction has allowed the situation to deteriorate further, and we no longer have confidence in your leadership," stated Somorendro Thokchom, Coordinator of COCOMI. The committee's letter highlights that public statements by the Advisor have been inconsistent and ineffective, exacerbating the crisis rather than mitigating it.

COCOMI's demand for resignation is grounded in the belief that new leadership is essential to restore peace and ensure the safety of the indigenous population. The committee asserts that the current leadership's failure to provide a cohesive and effective response underscores a critical lapse in fulfilling their duties.