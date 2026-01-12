COCOMI, IDP representatives meet Manipur Governor over resettlement, security concerns

Amid continuing concerns over the humanitarian and security situation in Manipur, representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Monday, January 12 met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan in Imphal to press for urgent attention to issues affecting thousands displaced by the ongoing unrest.

During the interaction, the delegation highlighted a range of challenges confronting IDPs, including uncertainties surrounding resettlement, rehabilitation, and safety. They also raised broader concerns linked to prevailing conditions in areas bordering the Valley and the Hill districts, underscoring the need for coordinated administrative and security measures.

Governor Bhalla heard the delegation and assured them that the state administration has already initiated steps towards resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced families. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe, phased, and dignified return of IDPs to their respective areas, in accordance with ground realities.

The Governor further emphasized that sustained efforts are underway to restore normalcy and address humanitarian needs, while maintaining peace and security in sensitive regions. Chief Secretary and the Commissioner (Home) were present during the meeting, reflecting the administration’s continued engagement with stakeholders on the evolving situation in the state.