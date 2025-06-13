The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has expressed profound grief over the deaths of two young women from Manipur who were killed in a recent Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Manipur, COCOMI described the loss of cabin crew members Namlunthem Singson and Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma as a tragedy that has shaken the entire state. Both women were in their early twenties and working as flight attendants when the aircraft went down.

The organisation issued an official statement mourning what it called the "untimely demise of two precious young daughters of our soil." Singson was a resident of Old Lambulane, Imphal, while Sharma hailed from Thoubal district.

"Their dreams, dedication, and courage to fly high represented the aspiration and spirit of the youth of Manipur," COCOMI stated in its press release. "Their loss is not only personal to their families but also a collective heartbreak for the entire people of Manipur."

The coordinating committee emphasised that the deaths represent more than individual tragedies, describing them as a blow to the broader Manipur community. The two women had become symbols of young people from the state pursuing careers in India's aviation industry.

COCOMI extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pledged to stand "in deep solidarity with them in this hour of immense grief." The organisation acknowledged the difficulty of providing comfort, stating that "words fall short to comfort the void left by their departure."

The statement took on a deeply personal tone as COCOMI addressed the deceased directly: "If there is a life beyond this one, and if the soul chooses to return, we pray you come back once again as proud daughters of this very motherland, Manipur."

The organisation declared that both women "will always remain in our hearts, our prayers, and in our collective memory as symbols of courage, hope, and inspiration."