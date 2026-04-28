COCOMI to hold people’s convention on May 3 to mark third year of Manipur conflict

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced that it will organise a people’s convention on May 3 to mark the third observance of the ongoing Manipur conflict.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s office, COCOMI convenor Y.K. Dhiren said May 3 would mark three years since the outbreak of the crisis in the state. He said that, like previous years, the committee would observe the day, with this year’s main programme being held under the banner “Manipur People’s Convention on Manipur Crisis.”

According to Dhiren, the convention aims to discuss and chart a future course of action for resolving the prolonged conflict in Manipur.

He said similar conventions would also be organised in every district, inviting intellectuals, local clubs, Meira Paibis and civil society groups to participate.

In addition, candlelight vigils will be held at 7 pm in localities across the state in memory of those who lost their lives during the violence.

Dhiren said COCOMI was not satisfied with the Manipur government’s response to seven questions raised by the organisation during a massive rally held on April 25.

He alleged that the government’s reply appeared to be an attempt to pacify protesters rather than a serious response to the issues raised. He said the organisation does not consider the response adequate and would continue its agitation.

He added that public opinion would be sought regarding the government’s response and on what steps should be taken to resolve the crisis.

Regarding the state government’s invitation for talks with COCOMI, Dhiren said opinions of the people would be taken during the May 3 convention on whether the organisation should accept the invitation.

Among the key issues raised earlier by COCOMI were demands related to action against alleged narco-terrorism, justice in recent violent incidents, a judicial inquiry into protester deaths, rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, review of the Suspension of Operations pact and implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).