COCOMI vows to intensify statewide agitation until all IDPs are resettled by December

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has declared that its ongoing agitation will continue across Manipur until all internally displaced persons (IDPs) are fully resettled by December.

The announcement came after yet another day of protests, during which hundreds of IDPs from various relief camps staged a sit-in in front of the historic Kangla Fort, reiterating their demand for a dignified return to their homes.

The protestors later marched towards Uripok Achom Leikai in Imphal West, where a public meeting was held under COCOMI’s banner. After the meeting, the committee resolved to sustain and intensify various forms of agitation in different parts of the state throughout December, asserting that they would not relent until the government fulfills its promise.

Speaking to the media, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba recalled that the Manipur government, under President’s Rule administration, had earlier assured that IDPs from peripheral areas would be resettled by December 31. He expressed disappointment that no visible steps had been taken so far, even as December is set to begin. He said that the IDPs, backed by the people, would continue to assert their right to return to their native villages within this year.

Athouba also criticised the government’s decision to go ahead with the Sangai Festival despite repeated protests by IDPs since before the event began. He said people felt it was inappropriate to celebrate when thousands remain displaced in a humanitarian crisis. According to him, IDPs had urged the government to prioritise resettlement over festivities, but their pleas were ignored.

While the festival concludes today, Athouba said that COCOMI, along with IDPs and the wider public, would carry forward the agitation with renewed determination. “From tomorrow onward, the countdown begins. Throughout December, various forms of protest will continue to ensure the resettlement of IDPs,” he said, appealing to the people of Manipur for solidarity in securing the displaced families’ rightful return home.