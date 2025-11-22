Colombia defeats USA 6–4 as Manipur opens 15th International Polo Tournament

The 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament began today at Mapal Kangjeibung, the world’s oldest living polo ground, with a colourful inauguration hosted by the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association.

Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, who attended as Chief Guest, welcomed international teams and local polo associations, highlighting Manipur’s legacy as the birthplace of modern polo, known traditionally as Sagol Kangjei. He stressed that the tournament plays a vital role in preserving Manipur’s polo heritage and protecting the indigenous Manipuri pony while strengthening global sporting ties.

Dr. Goel said the government is committed to promoting polo through upgraded infrastructure, international coaching support, and more global-level events in collaboration with the Tourism Department, DIPR and the Ministry of DONER. He expressed confidence that this year’s tournament would further showcase Manipur’s strong cultural and sporting identity.

The opening match delivered an intense start to the competition, with the Colombia Polo Team securing a 6–4 victory over the USA Polo Team.

This year’s seven-day tournament will see participation from international and national teams — including USA, Colombia, India A (Indian Polo Association), India B (Manipur) and India C (Chhattisgarh). Matches will run from November 22 to 27, with the grand finale scheduled for November 29, 2025.

The event promises a week of high-speed action and tactical polo excellence as teams compete for the championship title and the coveted trophy.