Manipur-born Colonel M. Romesh Singh has assumed command of an Infantry Battalion in a strategic location known as the "Gateway to North East." Colonel Singh, an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal, National Defense Academy (NDA), and Indian Military Academy (IMA), has had a distinguished career in the Indian Armed Forces.

With a track record of commendations and honors, Colonel Singh has been recognized for his exemplary service. He has been awarded the CDS Commendation Card, COAS Commendation Card, and GOC-in-C Commendation Card for his outstanding contributions to the Armed Forces.

Colonel Singh has also served as part of the Indian contingent in Africa for a peacekeeping mission under the United Nations, further showcasing his dedication to serving the nation in international capacities.

Expressing his admiration for the youth of the North East, Colonel Singh encourages them to consider joining the Indian Armed Forces as a profession and a way of life. He sees it as a rare opportunity to serve the nation and contribute to the security and well-being of the region.

Hailing from Manipur, Colonel Singh is the youngest son of late Mayengbam Tomei and Mayengbam Binashakhi. He completed his education at Sainik School Imphal, NDA, and IMA, and was commissioned into Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in June 2007. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Defense Services Staff College.