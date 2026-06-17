Combined security forces intensify operations across vulnerable areas in Manipur amid heightened tension

In a coordinated security initiative, combined security forces have intensified cordon and search operations along with area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts in Manipur.

According to official sources, large contingents of security personnel have been deployed to strengthen surveillance and maintain law and order in areas that have witnessed heightened tensions in recent weeks.

Authorities stated that stringent security measures have been put in place as part of the ongoing operations. Nakas and security check points have been established at multiple locations to monitor movement and prevent any escalation of violence.

Massive combing operations are also underway as security agencies continue efforts to identify and neutralise threats in sensitive zones.

The Director General of Police (DGP) is personally overseeing the operations, particularly in areas that have recorded a rise in killings and incidents involving armed activities between communities in recent weeks.

Officials said the intensified security deployment aims to restore public confidence, maintain stability and prevent further incidents in affected districts.