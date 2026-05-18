Combing operations continue in Manipur's Kangpokpi amid search for missing persons, PREPAK operative arrested

Security forces continued combing and search operations in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district as part of ongoing efforts to trace missing persons in the region.

According to official sources, search operations were conducted in the hill ranges located to the northwest of Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei villages in Kangpokpi district. Authorities stated that the operations are continuing.

Meanwhile, security forces on May 17 arrested an active cadre of the proscribed militant outfit PREPAK during a separate operation in Imphal East district.

The arrested individual was identified as Laishram Jivan Singh (38), a resident of Langmeidong. He was apprehended from Khabam Lamkhai Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station limits in Imphal East district.

Further investigation is underway.