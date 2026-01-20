Complaint seeks FIR against Manipur MLA over alleged demolition of government school site

A formal complaint seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) has been submitted at Porompat Police Station against Khurai MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, accusing him of illegally dismantling an ongoing government school construction and threatening workers at the site.

The complaint, filed by Mayanglambam Khonikar Meitei, general secretary of Friends Unions’ Club (FUC), Khurai Heigrumakhong, calls for “immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and prompt legal action” over what it describes as the illegal destruction of public property and criminal intimidation.

According to the complainant, the Education (S) Department of the Government of Manipur is currently constructing the Khurai Heigrumakhong Junior High School under the NESIDS (OTRI) scheme in EPC mode. The project is part of a wider programme to strengthen school infrastructure and is intended to serve children in the locality.

The complaint alleges that on January 18, 2026, at around 1.30 pm, the MLA, “without any lawful authority or order from the Government of Manipur,” proceeded to dismantle the ongoing construction. The act has been described in the complaint as amounting to “gundaism”.

It further alleges that the MLA threatened workers and engineers engaged at the site, creating an atmosphere of fear and obstructing the execution of a government project. The complaint states that the actions showed “a blatant disregard for the rule of law” and an abuse of position as an elected representative.

“The actions of Leishangthem Susindro Meitei constitute serious cognisable offences,” the complaint said, adding that the threats amounted to criminal intimidation “made with the intent to cause alarm”. It also cited provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, stating that the destruction of a government school building is a direct violation of the law.

The complainant argued that the alleged destruction of an ongoing project funded by public money has caused a direct loss to the public exchequer and requires immediate investigation and accountability. It also stressed the impact on children in the Khurai Heigrumakhong area, saying the act has disrupted their educational prospects and “deprives them of their fundamental right to education”.

The complaint has urged the police to register an FIR against the MLA under relevant laws and take necessary action.