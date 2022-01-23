IMPHAL: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday released the first list of Manipur Congress candidates selected by the Central Election Committee of Congress for the ensuing Manipur Leguislative Assembly elections.

As many as 40 candidates, including former chief minister O Ibobi Singh, have been named in the first list that was released on Saturday. The release was signed by incharge CEC, general secretary, Mukul Wasnik.

Sources said the list with 40 names is the first list and the party will release the second list of around 12 candidates by the end of this month and subsequently a few more names.

The party has fielded former AITC candidate P Saratchandra Singh against incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Heingang Assembly constituency.

So far only two women are named in the first list, including the sitting MLA of Patsoi AK Mirabai and Th Thoibi Devi from Oinam constituency.

The party is yet to name any candidates for four constituencies namely Bishnupur, Tipaimukh, Tengnoupal and Thangmeiband.

The Congress leadership says that the party is likely to field around 55 candidates as it is likely to sacrifice some constituencies in the largest interest of non-BJP parties.

The election will be fought under the leadership of former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who is the CLP leader.

Manipur Chief minister N. Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, minister Th Bishwajit are currently camping in New Delhi for finalisation of tickets.

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF NAMES BELOW:

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