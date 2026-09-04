Congress calls blast outside Manipur leader’s house an ‘attack on democracy’

The Congress in Manipur on Friday, September 4, condemned the bomb blast outside the residence of its legislature party leader Keisham Meghachandra in Thoubal district, describing the incident as an “attack on democracy”.

Senior Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami said political differences in a democracy should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful negotiations.

“We take the bomb blast at the residence of the Congress legislature party leader as an attack on democracy. If there are different views, it should be negotiated and discussed peacefully,” Goswami said at a press conference.

“We strongly condemn the attack. The attack is not just on Meghachandra but the Congress as a whole. Such things should not happen again,” he said.

Goswami said the party had not yet received any information about the motive behind the attack. He alleged that the blast could have been carried out by miscreants who “may have been instigated by someone”.

According to the police, unidentified men triggered an explosion near the gate of Meghachandra’s residence at Yairipok Bishnu Naha in Wangkhem constituency on Thursday evening.

The blast occurred at around 8.15 p.m. near the boundary wall of the residence. Police suspect that a grenade was used in the attack.

No one was injured in the incident, and Meghachandra was not at home when the explosion took place, police said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the identity of those responsible and the motive behind the blast.