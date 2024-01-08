A delegation from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), led by in-charge Girish Ji and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gaikhangam Ji, held a constructive meeting with the Chief Secretary of the Manipur government.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to seek official permission for using a venue in Manipur for the inauguration of the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' This request follows the announcement by Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh on January 6 that party leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen Manipur to launch the nationwide yatra due to his deep concern over the prevailing situation in the state.

Singh, who also serves as the in-charge of communication and media coordination in Assam for the yatra, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prioritizing headline management over addressing the real issues faced by the people.

"The BJP, wherever it is in power, is concerned with headline management, and people's issues have been sidelined," stated Singh during a press conference. She emphasized the volatile situation in Manipur, highlighting that more than 180 people have lost their lives, and several hundred have been injured due to the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May of the previous year.

Singh pointed out that Rahul Gandhi, unlike other national leaders, took the initiative to visit Manipur and spend considerable time understanding the ground realities. This, she claimed, is the reason why Gandhi has chosen Manipur as the starting point for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

The yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to commence on January 14 and will cover a remarkable distance of 6,713 km from Manipur to Maharashtra. Participants will travel both by buses and on foot, with the aim of raising awareness about critical issues and fostering national unity.