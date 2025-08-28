Congress demands fresh polls in Manipur, questions PM Modi's silence

The Congress on August 28 pressed for immediate assembly elections in Manipur, saying only a fresh mandate can restore peace in the violence-hit state.

At a state-level rally titled ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor’ in Imphal, party MP and AICC in-charge for Manipur, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, said the people deserve the right to choose a new government.

“Our demand is simple. We want fresh elections in Manipur where people will elect their government and solve the issues. There is no solution, no peace now. We will stand with Manipur and ensure peace and brotherhood return to the state,” he told the gathering.

Ulaka pointed out that despite the BJP and its allies holding 55 of the 60 seats in the assembly, the state has been under President’s Rule since February. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the crisis. “Congress wants a statement from the Prime Minister on when he will visit Manipur and why he is silent,” he said, while noting that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had visited the state several times.

The Congress leader announced that the party will launch a nationwide signature campaign from September 15 to October 15, aiming to collect ten crore signatures to be submitted to the President of India or the Election Commission.

AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, addressing the rally earlier, alleged that the BJP government had committed the “maximum constitutional violations” in Manipur. He claimed, “Two months back, we had a programme highlighting how the BJP is violating the Constitution. As far as Manipur is concerned, the constitutional violation has been maximum in the country.”

The Congress reiterated that it would continue to raise the issue until elections are announced and a democratic government is restored.