In the All-Party meeting convened by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Manipur Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh representing the Indian National Congress, made noteworthy statements addressing the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Singh raised several crucial points, emphasizing the urgent need for attention and action.

Briefing media at at AICC HQ, Singh expressed disappointment that the All-Party meeting was not chaired by the Prime Minister himself, noting that the PM has remained silent on the Manipur issue for the past 50 days. He asserted that the meeting would have had greater significance if held in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, and chaired by the Prime Minister, as it would have conveyed the gravity of the situation to the people of Manipur.

One of the key demands put forward by Singh was the immediate and uncompromising disarmament of all armed groups operating in Manipur. He highlighted the failure of the state government to provide effective governance during this critical time, citing the Chief Minister's public admissions of failure and his withdrawal from the tripartite Agreement on Suspension of Operations. Singh stressed the need for the Chief Minister's immediate replacement.

Preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur was another crucial concern raised by Singh. He asserted that the state's integrity should not be compromised under any circumstances. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of addressing the grievances of each and every community in a sensitive manner, promoting inclusivity and understanding.

Singh also called on the Union Government to ensure the availability of essential commodities by keeping the two national highways open and secure at all times. Highlighting the inadequacy of the currently announced relief package, he demanded the swift preparation of a comprehensive package for relief, rehabilitation, resettlement, and livelihood for the affected people.