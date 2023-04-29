Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on April 28 hit out at the Central Government for not paying attention towards the unfortunate violent incident that has turned the Churachandpur region in Manipur into a war zone.

Blaming the double engine government in Manipur led by chief minister N Biren Singh for the present situation, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “While entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up! Neither the Union govt or the national media is bothered about it”.

The comments come following a series of protest violence that hit Manipur two days ago, which has spurred further clashes and chaos in the city, spreading to the neighbouring district of Kangpokpi.

An uneasy calm envelops Churachandpur district after a night replete with clashes, chaos and blank firing by the security forces to disperse agitating mob and protesters.

Highly agitated mobs gathered at the Tuibong Bazar area last night and resorted to burning tyres on the roads and ringing electric poles to make their voices heard across every locality. A scuffle broke out between the police and local mobs on the Sielmat Bridge, adding to the already tense situation.

It is also reported that local MLA of 58-Churachandpur Assembly Constituency, LM Khaute, was allegedly attempting to escape the ire of local residents after inviting Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh to the district.

According to sources, local people perceive Khaute as anti-tribal, and he has been escorted by police to Imphal for his safety.

Also read : Manipur: Unrest continues in Churachandpur amid internet suspension, Section 144 in place