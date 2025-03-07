All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has strongly criticized the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, despite the presence of 55 elected MLAs, calling it an unprecedented and unfortunate move.

During a brief visit to Manipur, the Lok Sabha MP met with Congress leaders, members, and workers at various levels to discuss strategies for the upcoming general elections. The meeting aimed at formulating policies and action plans ahead of the polls.

Before departing from Manipur, Ulaka addressed the media at Congress Bhavan, where he condemned the BJP-led central government’s decision to impose President’s Rule, stating that it reflected the government’s failure to govern effectively, bring about a lasting solution, or foster dialogue among communities amid the ongoing conflict in the state.

Reaffirming Congress' commitment to the people of Manipur, he highlighted the party’s continued engagement in the region. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had been launched from Manipur to emphasize the state's significance. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have visited the state to understand and share the pain and struggles of the people.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur crisis, Ulaka recalled that the Congress had moved a no-confidence motion in Parliament to seek answers. However, Home Minister Amit Shah’s response was unsatisfactory, he remarked.

Ulaka assured that the Congress would continue to raise the Manipur issue in the upcoming parliamentary session in March, highlighting the two-year-long conflict. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation in the state and emphasized the need for the effective implementation of welfare schemes and development projects.

He concluded by reiterating that his visit included discussions with party members at various levels, reinforcing Congress’ resolve to stand with the people of Manipur.